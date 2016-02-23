UPDATE 2-British business bosses say exit from EU would hit economy and jobs

* Bosses of 36 of FTSE 100 bosses caution over 'Brexit'
* BT, Marks & Spencer, BP says exit would cost jobs
* Tesco, Sainsbury's CEOs refrain from weighing in
* For full multimedia coverage please click: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
(Adds further comments, IOD data)
By Kate Holton and Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 23 The bosses at more than a third
of Britain's biggest companies including oil giants Shell and BP
and its largest telecoms group said leaving the European Union
would put the economy at risk, backing Prime Minister David
Cameron's call to stay in the bloc.
The business support provided a boost for Cameron in his
battle to win over a divided public and confront the many
eurosceptics in his own party before Britain holds a referendum
on whether to stay in the EU on June 23.
It came the day after the pound posted its biggest one-day
loss in almost six years on concerns Britain might vote to leave
the 28-member bloc.
Nearly 200 companies, among them 36 FTSE 100 firms,
including telecoms group BT, retailers Marks & Spencer
and Asda, and oil firms Shell and BP
, signed the letter which put forward the economic merits
of EU membership.
"Business needs unrestricted access to the European market
of 500 million people in order to continue to grow, invest and
create jobs," said the letter, published in the Times newspaper
on Tuesday. "We believe that leaving the EU would deter
investment, threaten jobs and put the economy at risk."
The high-profile backing for Cameron follows a tough few
days since he agreed new British terms with EU leaders at a
summit in Brussels last week when deep divisions in his
Conservative party over Europe rose to the surface.
He suffered a major blow on Sunday when London mayor Boris
Johnson, one of Britain's most popular politicians, said he
would campaign for a British exit, and on Monday he was forced
to mount a defence of his deal in parliament in the face of
criticism from some of his own lawmakers.
Johnson, who as mayor presides over one of the world's
pre-eminent financial centres, dismissed the significance of the
letter from the business leaders.
SPREADING ALARM
"There will be people who try to spread alarm, anxiety," he
told reporters, saying the same people had been wrong over
Britain's decision not to join the euro and to exit the European
Exchange Rate Mechanism 20 years earlier.
Other commentators said the potential boost for Cameron was
limited given that two-thirds of top bosses had not signed up,
including those from its two biggest retailers.
Tesco, Britain's biggest private employer with
310,000 staff, said the referendum was a decision for the people
of Britain and that its focus remained on serving its customers,
while Sainsbury's, the country's second biggest
supermarket, said it was an apolitical organisation.
"I suspect that the numbers (of FTSE 100 bosses) giving
support to remain publicly have been a disappointment," said
Andrew Hawkins, founder of polling firm ComRes.
In another survey published by the Institute of Directors on
Monday, six in 10 of nearly 700 of its members polled said they
planned to vote to stay in the EU.
SCOTTISH EXPERIENCE
"I can tell you this, if the leave campaign could produce 35
business leaders of this sort of stature, they'd be over the
moon," Cameron said of the business leaders' letter during a
visit to Slough, west of London.
"This is simply people running some of the largest
businesses in our country that employ over a million people
between them, saying this has real consequences for our
country."
Economic concerns played a role in the Scottish independence
referendum in 2014, when in the weeks ahead of the vote, big
companies warned about the impact of leaving the UK on
investment and jobs, adding to a climate of fear, and possibly
swaying some votes to help keep that union in tact.
As a result some voters pledged to boycott firms wading into
politics, and perhaps wariness from that experience deterred
some of Britain's biggest employers from signing the letter.
Cameron's move to call on the voice of big business - the
letter was arranged by his Downing Street office alongside the
'Britain Stronger in Europe' campaign - was not without risk as
"Out" campaigners cast the EU as the instrument of a global
elite which is out of touch with ordinary Britons.
Jim Mellon, a fund manager who is helping fund the "Out"
campaign, told the BBC the signatories were mostly people who
had "crawled their way up the corporate ladder" rather than
"true entrepreneurs" who had started new businesses.
The stakes are high in the June referendum. A vote to leave
would not only transform Britain's future in world affairs but
also shake the EU, which has struggled to maintain unity over
migration and financial crises, by ripping away its
second-largest economy.
(Additional reporting by James Davey and Michael Holden;
Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Richard Balmforth)