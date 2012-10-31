UPDATE 2-UK's Cameron rocked by defeat in Europe budget vote

* Conservative rebels urge PM to seek EU budget cut
* Cameron hurt by defeat in non-binding vote
* EU leaders to seek deal in November on 2014-2020 budget
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 31 British Prime Minister David
Cameron suffered a humiliating defeat in parliament on Wednesday
after Conservatives rebelled over Europe, an issue that has
divided his party for decades and helped bring down previous
leaders.
Although the result carried no legal weight, the setback
raised questions about Cameron's authority after months of
missteps by his coalition government and it revived painful
memories of Conservative infighting over Europe.
Cameron wants the European Union's long-term budget to rise
only in line with inflation, while opponents said it should be
cut in real terms to reflect the bleak economic landscape at
home and across Europe.
The rebels won the vote by 307 to 294 votes, a majority of
13, after they received support from the Labour Party, a
generally pro-European group accused by Cameron of "rank
opportunism".
"This is a time for Brussels to listen to the British people
and do what we are all doing, and that is cutting our cloth,"
Conservative lawmaker Mark Pritchard, one of the revolt's
leaders, told Sky News.
Rebels said the vote - Cameron's first significant defeat in
parliament since taking power in 2010 - could strengthen his
position at budget talks in Brussels next month because he will
be able to say his hands are tied by the British parliament.
Other Conservatives said it would weaken his position.
Many Britons regard the EU as an incompetent and spendthrift
bureaucracy. Britain's ties with the 27-member bloc are likely
to be a big theme in a national election due in 2015.
Cameron wants Britain to remain an EU member but to
renegotiate its role within the bloc, focusing more on trade
links and less on areas like regulation.
VETO THREAT
Addressing parliament before the vote, Cameron said he was
prepared to use his veto to block an EU budget deal if he
thought it was bad for Britain. France also threatened on
Wednesday to use its veto if the proposals imply farm spending
cuts.
"This government is taking the toughest line in these budget
negotiations of any government since we joined the European
Union," Cameron said before the vote.
"At best we would like it cut, at worst frozen, and I'm
quite prepared to use the veto if we don't get a deal that's
good for Britain."
Accused of siding with the rebels to score cheap points
against Cameron, Labour said it was right to ask Europe to cut
its budget in real terms at a time of economic hardship.
"This is a humiliating defeat for David Cameron which shows
how weak and out of touch he has become," said Labour finance
spokesman Ed Balls.
In a bad-tempered clash in parliament, Labour leader Ed
Miliband compared Cameron to John Major, the former Conservative
prime minister whose time in office in the 1990s was dogged by
infighting over Europe.
Bitter arguments over Britain's role in Europe were central
to the downfall of another former leader, Margaret Thatcher.
Trailing in popularity polls, Cameron faces an uncomfortable
balancing act on Europe. He does not want to alienate a majority
of voters - and a powerful Conservative minority - who might
vote to leave the EU after nearly 40 years.
The Conservative leader must also see off a threat from the
fiercely anti-EU UK Independence Party, which polls suggest has
around 10 percent of the vote, about the same as the pro-Europe
Liberal Democrats, the junior coalition partner.
However, Cameron must also keep the Lib Dems on side and
avoid wrecking relations with the EU, Britain's biggest trading
partner, as the country emerges from recession.