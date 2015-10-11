UPDATE 1-Business, political leaders back British campaign to stay in EU

(Adds Reed, Farage)
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON Oct 11 Campaigners for Britain to remain
in the European Union will make a "patriotic case" that the
country is safer in Europe, the group said on Sunday, bringing
in business leaders, politicians and television personalities to
lead the cause.
Called "Britain Stronger in Europe", the 'in' campaign will
launch on Monday, keen to show it has broad appeal to fight for
Britain's membership of the EU, the world's largest trading
bloc, before a referendum which Prime Minister David Cameron
said will be held by the end of 2017.
Cameron conceded ground to Eurosceptics in his ruling
Conservatives by offering the referendum, hoping to bury an
issue that divided the party for years, but the British public
is increasingly split over Europe, further complicating a vote
that may cast a shadow over his last five years in power.
A day after naming Conservative peer Stuart Rose, former
boss of the Marks and Spencer store chain, as its head,
the 'in' campaign said it would also be backed by fellow
Conservative peer, businesswoman and television personality
Karren Brady and Peter Mandelson, a former Labour minister and
European trade commissioner, among others.
"With backgrounds in security, culture, business, the youth
movement, trade unions, academia and politics, our board are
ready to make the case for why Britain is stronger, safer and
better off in Europe," Will Straw, executive director of Britain
Stronger in Europe, said in a statement.
"We chose the name Britain Stronger in Europe because in the
coming referendum we will make a positive and patriotic case
that it is in Britain's interest to remain part of Europe."
Cameron has pledged to renegotiate Britain's relationship
with the EU to get "the best of both worlds" by asking for
guarantees the country will be kept out of ever-closer union and
that the euro is not the EU's official currency, protecting the
pound in a multi-currency union.
He personally favours Britain staying in a reformed EU, but
has said he would not be heartbroken to leave.
Opinion polls are increasingly split over whether the public
wants to stay or not, with the migration crisis in Europe
spurring fears about open borders with the 28-member bloc.
'Britain Stronger in Europe' will argue that the country
would lose its most profitable market if it left the EU.
"Forty-four percent of what this country exports goes to the
EU ... the EU's the biggest game in town," said Richard Reed,
co-founder of the Innocent smoothie brand and part of the 'in'
campaign. "Let's not poke that big customer in the eye."
The main campaign to leave the European Union, called 'Vote
Leave', launched on Thursday, drawing together politicians from
the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour party, and
business leaders such as billionaire hedge fund manager Crispin
Odey.
But 'out' campaigners are split, with Vote Leave competing
with rival campaign, Leave.EU, backed by the Eurosceptic anti-EU
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).
For many Eurosceptics, the renegotiation is a waste of time.
Nigel Farage, head of UKIP, told Sky News Cameron's demands
of the European Union "amount to nothing".
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Janet Lawrence)