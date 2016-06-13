UK's opposition Labour seeks backing for "In" camp as fear of Brexit hits pound

* Former PM Brown to appeal to left-leaning voters
* Labour supporters could be key to referendum outcome
* Stocks and pound fall over fears of Brexit
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 13 The campaign to keep Britain in
the European Union sought on Monday to win over undecided Labour
voters who could swing the result of a referendum in 10 days, as
the pound fell to an eight-week low on fears the chances of
Brexit had increased.
Concern over the prospect of Britain voting to leave the
bloc on June 23 rattled global markets on Monday, sending Asian
and European shares sharply lower, and betting odds showed the
likelihood of an "In" vote had fallen.
With opinion polls still close, the "In" campaign focused on
the opposition Labour Party on Monday. Conservative Prime
Minister David Cameron was not holding any high profile events.
Labour supporters are seen as key to securing an In vote, as
Conservative voters are deeply divided on the EU.
Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, credited with
making a decisive last-minute intervention in a Scottish
independence referendum two years ago, will launch what the In
campaign described as a "Labour fight-back".
After a late surge of separatist support, the 2014
referendum saw Scots vote 55 percent to 45 percent to maintain
their 308-year-old union with England.
"From now until 10 p.m. on June 23rd, we will not rest and I
will not stop explaining why nine million Labour voters have
most to gain from remaining in the EU," Brown will say in a
speech in Leicester, central England, on Monday.
"Voting to Remain is about a positive, stronger future and
is the alternative to a Tory (Conservative) Brexit. It is
stronger for jobs, for rights at work and maintaining a British
voice on the world stage."
The anti-EU UK Independence Party has made inroads in
Labour's traditional northern English stronghold.
While the party officially backs In, its leader Jeremy
Corbyn has had to deny criticism he is not doing enough to
campaign for that outcome. Labour have argued the media coverage
has been too dominated by the battle within Cameron's
Conservatives over Europe.
VOLATILITY
Most opinion polls show Britons are still evenly divided
over which way to vote, but an ORB poll published late on Friday
which put the "Leave" camp 10 points ahead of "Remain" has
spooked markets.
The world economy is looking shaky and concerns that a vote
for Brexit could tip Europe back into recession have lurked in
the background for weeks.
Those concerns came to the fore on Monday, however, as
European shares fell 1.5 percent and Asian stock
markets logged their biggest falls in four months.
Based on how people are betting, the likelihood of an In
vote fell to 64 percent on Monday, down around 14 percentage
points from last week, according to odds supplied by Betfair.
The pound fell to an eight-week low while the cost of
hedging against big swings in its exchange rate against the euro
over the coming month jumped to a record high.
"We expect incoming polls to move the pound more
aggressively than before," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior
analyst at IronFX Global.
"If new polls continue to show a tight race between the two
campaigns as we approach the voting day, the outcome is likely
to become even more uncertain and hence, volatility in sterling
is likely to heighten further."
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham,
editing by Peter Millership)