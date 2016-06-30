REFILE-Google's Schmidt says Brexit vote unlikely to shift investment

(REFILES to restore missing comma in third paragraph)
PARIS, June 30 Google boss Eric Schmidt said on
Thursday that Britain's referendum vote to leave the European
Union was unlikely to lead to a shift in the U.S. tech giant's
business activities.
"I think it unlikely that Google would change our allocation
based on this," Schmidt told a Paris tech conference.
"We have large operations in Ireland, in Britain, France,
Germany and so forth. You never know, but it would be hard for
me to imagine that we'd make much of a change."
Schmidt, executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet
, was speaking one week after British voters opted for
so-called Brexit in a referendum result that roiled global
financial markets and sent the pound plummeting.
The resulting uncertainty and volatility will hurt tech
spending in Western Europe this year and next, according John
Lovelock, chief forecaster at research firm Gartner.
UK spending will fall 0.3 percent in 2016 and 3 percent in
2017, the firm predicts, with regional growth also turning
negative. Spending growth in British tech, which accounts for
about 10 percent of the national economy, was previously
expected to reach 2 percent next year from 1.7 percent in 2016.
Schmidt also won hearty applause from the conference room
after saying he did not understand the referendum outcome.
He called for coherent European regulatory framework for
digital business whatever the eventual result of negotiations on
Britain's EU exit.
"What I would hope is ... as common a platform as possible
in digital," he said. "I don't want anything to splinter that
market further."
