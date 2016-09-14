UPDATE 3-Bank bosses call for more time to adapt to life after Brexit

* Bank chiefs - two years not enough time to prepare
* Banks face 'enormous task' in setting up EU subsidiaries
* EU's Juncker warns no market access 'a la carte'
(Recasts, adds EU taskforce)
By Huw Jones and Lawrence White
LONDON, Sept 14 Top City of London executives
said banks will need more than two years to adapt to Britain's
departure from the European Union if the market is to avoid
disruption, while the EU's top official called for a prompt
start to divorce talks.
Once Britain begins formal negotiations for exiting the EU,
known as Article 50, it will have two years until it ceases to
be a member of the bloc.
On Wednesday, three of the most senior executives in the
City told lawmakers this was not long enough for banks to adapt
and they would need more time before a trade deal is put in
place.
"It's a multi-year process if it's going to be completed
safely and not going to risk financial stability," Alex
Wilmot-Sitwell, president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
Europe told a House of Lords committee. "I suspect it's
two to three years."
HSBC Group Chairman Douglas Flint and Allianz
Global Investors Vice Chair Elizabeth Corley also warned of the
dangers posed by hasty change.
Seeking leeway from Brussels could be difficult, not least
because there is disagreement in the British government about
what concessions to make in negotiations.
The talks cannot start until Prime Minister Theresa May
formally sets the two-year countdown to British departure.
In Strasbourg, Jean-Claude Juncker, who heads the EU's
executive European Commission, urged that to be done quickly and
repeated the EU negotiating position that Britain could not
retain its full EU market access if it blocks free immigration
from the EU.
"There can be no a la carte access to the single market,"
the Commission president told the European Parliament in his
annual State of the Union address.
"Only those can have unlimited access to the internal market
who accept that there will be free access for persons and
goods."
Banks in Britain depend on an EU "passport" to serve clients
across the 28-country bloc from one base and lenders worry that
these passporting rights will end after Britain leaves the EU.
The European Commission has named a senior German trade
negotiator to join France's former EU finance commissioner,
Michel Barnier, at the head of the team negotiating Britain's
departure from the European Union.
In parliament on Wednesday, May said that the government is
working for "the right deal" on trade relations with the EU,
without giving further details.
NO 'LEGO SET'
Banks are making contingency plans to move some of their
operations to continental Europe if Britain does not negotiate
access to the bloc's single market after Brexit.
Wilmot-Sitwell said the financial sector is not a "Lego
set", where you can pull up and move pieces without affecting
clients and financial stability. "You don't move nuclear waste
in a race," he added.
HSBC's Flint, who is on a panel advising the government on
post-Brexit trading terms, said it would take several years for
a bank in London to complete the "enormous task" of setting up a
new subsidiary in the EU.
Tinkering with London's financial "eco-system" could
undermine new rules regulators have put in place since the
2007-09 financial crisis, Flint said. It could also impact
customers across Europe, he said.
London accounts for 69 percent, or $928 billion, of the
off-exchange euro-denominated interest rate derivatives market
and President Francois Hollande of France has said clearing in
euro-denominated contracts should be moved to the euro zone.
That would bump up costs by forcing banks and users to have
multiple piles of cash to back trades, Flint said.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Susan Thomas)