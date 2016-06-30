IMF says 'Brexit' uncertainty to dampen growth outlook

WASHINGTON, June 30 Uncertainty over Britain's
looming departure from the European Union will dampen near-term
economic growth for the UK and the rest of Europe and will also
affect output globally, a spokesman for the International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing
that market movements following last week's vote, including for
currencies, "were large but not excessively disorderly."
Rice said central bankers should stand ready to act to add
liquidity or reduce excess volatility if the uncertainty over
the Brexit vote threatens to further hurt global growth.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)