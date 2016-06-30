UPDATE 1-IMF says 'Brexit' uncertainty to dampen near-term growth outlook

(Adds IMF comments on growth, UK-EU transition)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 30 Uncertainty over Britain's
looming departure from the European Union will dampen near-term
economic growth for the UK and the rest of Europe and affect
output globally, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday.
IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing
that market movements following last week's vote, including for
currencies, "were large but not excessively disorderly."
Rice said central bankers should stand ready to act to add
liquidity or reduce excess volatility if the uncertainty over
the Brexit vote threatens to further hurt global growth.
"It's clearly created a significant uncertainty for the
global economy that we think is likely to dampen growth in the
near term. And we need to be ready, all of us policymakers, with
decisive actions that can help mitigate that as much as
possible."
He said the effects of the Brexit vote uncertainty would be
incorporated into an update of the IMF's World Economic Outlook
forecasts due to be released on July 19.
In April the IMF cut its 2016 global growth forecast for the
fourth time in a year, to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent amid
weakening global demand and geopolitical risks.
A fifth straight global growth markdown looks almost certain
by the IMF. Last week, it slightly reduced its U.S. growth
forecast, and an IMF official said on Wednesday that Britain's
EU vote would likely cause it to cut its growth forecast for
Germany.
Rice told reporters that the IMF was urging both Britain and
the European Union to work together toward a "smooth and
predictable transition" of their relationship. But he said the
IMF was not taking a position on whether Britain should soon
trigger the "Article 50" process that starts formal separation
negotiations with a two-year deadline, adding that it was up to
the British government to decide.
"A quick agreement that is prudent and acceptable to all
would of course be optimal," Rice said. "But on the other hand,
and I want to emphasize the other hand, that rushing to a bad
outcome or a negative outcome would not be in anyone's
interest."
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)