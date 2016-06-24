India has firepower to withstand British exit from EU - finmin official

NEW DELHI, June 24 India has the firepower to
withstand Britain's likely exit from the European Union, will
accelerate growth programmes to offset its impact, and does not
expect its foreign trade to suffer, a senior finance ministry
official said.
"India is prepared for all eventualities," Economic Affairs
Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Friday on the steps of the
finance ministry after UK broadcasters called the outcome of
Britain's EU referendum in favour of quitting the bloc.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)