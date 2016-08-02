UK PM May: Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world

LONDON Aug 2 Britain will continue to seek
investment from around the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Tuesday after a meeting of senior ministers
to discuss a new economic and industrial strategy.
"The discussion ... underlined that Britain is open for
business, we continue to seek investment from around the world
and we will continue to be a strong advocate for free trade,"
the spokesman said in a statement.
May decided last week she wanted more time to review a deal
to build Britain's first nuclear power plant in decades - a
project funded by French utility EDF and Chinese
partner China General Nuclear. Her decision raised concern about
a shift in attitude towards overseas investment, particularly
from China.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)