U.S. insurer FM Global approved for EU hub amid Brexit concerns

May 30 U.S. commercial property insurer FM
Global has approved to run a European hub in Luxembourg, a move
allowing it to issue policies in the European Union and other
countries following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the
company said on Tuesday.
The license from Luxembourg's regulators finalizes a process
that FM Global began last year. In December, Luxembourg issued
preliminary approval for the Johnston, Rhode Island-based mutual
insurer to set up a unit but not to conduct business, the
company had said.
FM Global, which earned $5.5 billion in gross premium last
year, plans to continue many business operations in Windsor,
west of London, Chris Johnson, an executive vice president in
charge of FM Global's European business, said in an interview in
April. But its Luxembourg-based subsidiary, FM Insurance Europe,
S.A., will issue policies in the EU and other countries, the
company said.
FM Global's move follows that of U.S. insurer American
International Group Inc, which said in March that it
would keep its main European headquarters in London and open a
subsidiary in Luxembourg to cope with Brexit.
The Lloyd's of London insurance market chose Brussels for
its subsidiary.
They are among a number of insurers that had set up
regulated subsidiaries only in Britain through which they have
been able to sell insurance policies across the European Union
from one EU country, using so-called passporting rights.
But insurers and other financial services firms no longer
expect to be able to retain those rights after Brexit and have
started planning EU subsidiaries, so they can continue to sell
into Europe.
Luxembourg and Brussels, along with Frankfurt, Paris and
Dublin, are touting themselves as an alternative base for firms
wishing to retain access to the EU after Brexit.
FM Global chose Luxembourg for regulatory expertise,
understanding of global business, and talent base, among other
reasons, Johnson has said.
