1 天前
EU watchdog says regulators should ban letter-box investment firms
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 上午9点49分 / 1 天前

EU watchdog says regulators should ban letter-box investment firms

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Regulators should not authorise investment firms seeking to set up in one jurisdiction in order to avoid stricter controls in their home state, the European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

EU supervisory authorities are concerned about a "race to the bottom" as financial services firms move operations after Britain leaves the bloc.

National securities regulators should "mitigate the risk of letter-box entities and ensure that any relocation is effective", the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in an 'opinion', or formal guidance.

If regulators believe that firms are not genuinely operating in their home jurisdiciton, "this may provide grounds for not granting or withdrawing authorisation", ESMA said.

In a separate opinion on trading platforms, ESMA said decision-making for the trading firms' operation should not be outsourced outside the European Union. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Maiya Keidan)

