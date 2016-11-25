Jaguar Land Rover plans to build electric cars in Britain

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 25 Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover said it planned to build electric cars in Britain, just two days after the government promised 390 million pounds ($484 million) of funding to support greener technologies.
"We want to build our EVs (electric vehicles) in the West Midlands, in the home of our design and engineering," Chief Executive Ralf Speth told an industry meeting on Thursday evening according to a spokeswoman.
Speth told Reuters in September it made sense to build electric batteries and cars in Britain if the conditions, including pilot testing and support from science, were right.
Any new production would be seen as a further boost to the automotive sector following the Brexit vote after Japanese carmaker Nissan said it would build two new models at the country's biggest car plant.
Jaguar Land Rover wants half of its cars to be available in an electric version by the end of the decade, after showcasing its first electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this month.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.