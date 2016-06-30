UK says it will do all it can to safeguard Japanese investment post-Brexit

LONDON, June 30 Britain will do everything it
can to safeguard Japanese investment into the country in light
of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a statement
from Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister said the UK greatly valued the
investment of Japanese businesses into the UK, and we would do
everything we could to promote and safeguard that investment in
the wake of the referendum," a statement from Cameron's office
said, following a telephone call between the two leaders.
"It would be important for Japanese companies to make their
voices heard in the negotiations once they got under way," the
statement added. Japan has major investments in Britain, notably
by carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd in northeast England.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)