UK business minister says trade ties with EU are his top goal

LONDON, June 28 Britain's business minister,
Sajid Javid, said he had told firms on Tuesday that maintaining
access to the European Union's single market would be his top
goal during talks with the EU.
Javid had called leaders of business organisations and firms
to Westminster to reassure them after Britain's shock vote last
week to leave the EU, and said at a news conference that his
officials would contact major inward investors in the coming
weeks.
Javid said businesses also wanted more information about the
implications of the vote, as there were misunderstandings about
what it meant.
