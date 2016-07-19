UK's Johnson says past insults to world leaders taken out of context

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
LONDON, July 19 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, asked by a reporter if he was going to apologise to world leaders for past rude comments he has made about some of them, said his words had been taken out of context.
"We can spend an awfully long time going over lots of stuff that I've written over the last 30 years ... all of which in my view have been taken out of context, but never mind, but some serious issues call us today," the former journalist Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Johnson was named foreign secretary less than a week ago, in a surprise appointment by new Prime Minister Theresa May, given the ex-London mayor's frequently undiplomatic comments.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.