JPMorgan warns Brexit could trigger Scottish independence vote

LONDON, June 10 If Britain votes to leave the
European Union in a referendum, Scottish nationalists would push
for another independence vote as the world's fifth-largest
economy grappled with exiting the EU, JPMorgan said in a
research note.
Cameron, whose Conservative party won a surprise majority in
a general election last month, has promised to renegotiate
Britain's EU relationship and hold a referendum on membership by
the end of 2017.
JPMorgan said Cameron would probably hold the referendum in
2016 and that he would not deliver substantive change in his
renegotiation but that he would claim the relationship had been
reset and win a referendum to stay in.
"Our base case is that the EU referendum will take place in
the second half of 2016, and that the UK will vote to stay in,"
it said.
But the U.S. investment bank's analysts cautioned that
economic uncertainty about the outcome could hurt the economy
and that any vote to leave could trigger demands for a second
independence referendum from the Scottish National Party (SNP).
"It is likely that the SNP would claim that the decision to
exit should precipitate another referendum on independence for
Scotland," JPMorgan analysts Malcolm Barr and Allan Monks said
in the note to clients.
"The prospect of another referendum on Scottish independence
would add to the uncertainties facing the UK after a vote to
leave the EU," they added.
Scottish nationalists say they would like to hold another
referendum eventually and have warned that if England votes to
leave the EU but Scotland votes to stay, a constitutional crisis
would follow.
Scotland voted 55-45 to preserve the United Kingdom in the
Sept. 18 referendum last year.
A British exit, known as a Brexit, would take some time to
implement after a vote to leave, JPMorgan said, adding that the
uncertainty over an exit could hurt business sentiment,
investment decisions and headline growth.
"That uncertainty could intensify following a vote to leave,
given the lack of clarity about how Brexit would work in
practice," it added.
"The transitional costs are likely to be substantial, as
uncertainty over future arrangements would likely cause
investment to fall and consumers to defer spending," said the
bank, which has assets of $2.6 trillion.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)