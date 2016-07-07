JPMorgan could move thousands of staff out of UK - report

MILAN, July 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co could
be forced to move thousands of staff out of Britain if the
country loses its automatic right to sell financial services to
the European Union after last month's Brexit vote, bank CEO
Jamie Dimon told an Italian newspaper.
Currently, banks based in the UK can sell services freely
across the EU under a "passporting" system, considered the most
significant feature of the EU single market for financial firms.
But that is now in doubt after Britons voted to leave the bloc.
"The key issue is the 'passport rule' that we have in London
and allows us to provide services to clients in the European
Union," Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Dimon as saying on Thursday.
"However, if the EU imposes new conditions on Britain ...
the worst-case scenario is we would have to move some thousands
of employees to other branches in the euro zone," Dimon said.
JPMorgan has 16,000 employees in Britain. Its European
headquarters are in London and the bank has offices in the
English coastal city of Bournemouth as well as in Scotland.
Those locations helped JPMorgan produce $14.2 billion worth
of revenue last year from operations across Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich)