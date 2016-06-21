JPMorgan says Britain's EU referendum too close to call

LONDON, June 21 JPMorgan researchers said on
Tuesday that Britain's referendum on European Union membership
in two days was too close to call.
"We will go into the vote without high confidence in
predicting the outturn in either direction," JPMorgan researcher
Malcolm Barr said in a research note to clients titled "Brexit
polling update: It's close".
While polls have painted a contradictory picture of public
opinion ahead of Thursday's vote, betting odds have consistently
indicated a high probability of a vote to remain.
Betting odds on Tuesday indicated a 75 percent probability
of a Remain vote, according to Betfair.
"In our view, the sub-30 percent odds of an exit vote being
implied by betting markets, for example, are placing more weight
than we would on the accuracy of the polling and the magnitude
of a status quo bias effect," JPMorgan said.
