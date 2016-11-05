Juncker warns European industry not to cut own Brexit deals

BRUSSELS Nov 5 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker warned European firms he would block
attempts to cut special deals with Britain ahead of formal
Brexit negotiations.
In an interview published on Saturday, Juncker said he had
heard industrialists' concerns in a meeting with French
President Francois Holland and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
but told them not to interfere in the negotiations.
"I take issue with the attempts in some countries,
especially in industrial circles, to reach an agreement with the
British for their sector before the other 27 (member states)
have spoken," Juncker told Belgian newspaper Le Soir.
"I told them not to interfere in the debate because they
will find me on their way: This is a negotiation between 27 and
the United Kingdom."
Juncker's comments appeared to be a warning to European
firms after Japan's Nissan agreed to build new models
in Britain after reassurances from Prime Minister Theresa May
that it would receive support to preserve its competitiveness in
the EU market after Brexit.
The head of the EU executive also repeated what has become a
mantra of "no negotiation without notification" for European
leaders - that the EU will not so much as talk to the British
until May formally triggers a two-year countdown to Brexit under
Article 50 of the EU treaty.
May has pledge to do so by March next year.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alexander Smith)