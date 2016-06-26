UPDATE 1-IMF's Lagarde: markets got 'Brexit' vote wrong, but did not panic

(Adds comments on market liquidity, next steps)
June 26 Financial markets "vastly
underestimated" the outcome of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union but did not panic on Friday, International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on
Sunday.
Lagarde told a forum at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado
that central bankers "did their job" by ensuring that ample
liquidity was available, and policymakers worked to reassure
market participants that the "situation was under control. And
it was under control."
"There was a violent, brutal, immediate massive move, the
pound went down by 10 percent," Lagarde said in Aspen. "But
there was no panic and the central bankers did the job that they
were prepared to do just in case, which was to put a lot of
liquidity on the markets."
There were no market liquidity problems on Friday like those
experienced in 2008 during the worst part of the financial
crisis, she said.
Lagarde, however, said that how markets react from here
depends on what steps UK and European policymakers take to deal
with the separation vote and limit uncertainty.
"At this point in time, policy makers both in the UK and in
Europe are holding that level of uncertainty in their hands. How
they come out in the next few days is going to really drive the
direction in which risk will go," Lagarde said.
She said policymakers and multilateral institutions needed
to work cooperatively to deal with the implications of the
Brexit vote, and noted that only Britain can trigger the formal
divorce proceedings -- European politicians cannot force their
hands.
"We have strongly encouraged to actually proceed with this
transition in the most efficient, predictable way in order to
reduce the level of uncertainty which will in itself determine
the level of risk," she said.
(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler)