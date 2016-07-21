BREXIT WATCH-Latest developments in aftermath of Brexit vote

* Graphic on Brexit impact reut.rs/2aqnwkw LONDON, July 21 Britain's June 23 referendum decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and politics. Following are the main developments: July 21 French President Francois Hollande says rather bluntly he will tell British Prime Minister Theresa May when they meet later in the day that Britain that exit talks must start fast and without any pre-negotiating. He also wants explanations for the delay in launching Article 50 - the formal start of divorce. Bit of a change in tone from German Chancellor Angela Merkel who only went as far as saying: "Nobody wants a long period of limbo." May is ignoring demands like Hollande's; Article 50 won't be until next year. There may be some people enjoying a bit of Schadenfreude with this one. Daily Mail and General Trust, owner of the vehemently pro-Brexit Daily Mail newspaper, said that total advertising revenue across its media unit was down by an underlying 4 percent in the three-month period to June 30 It blamed uncertainty over Brexit. Investment demand for British commercial property dropped by the largest amount on record after the vote, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors says. Retail sales also took a dive, registering the biggest fall in six months. Officials blamed the weather, not Brexit. IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD: - July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting - Aug. 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts - Sept. 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava - Sept. 25-28: UK Labour Party conference - October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum - Oct. 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election - Oct. 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference - Oct. 13-15: Scottish National Party conference - Oct. 20-21: Formal EU summit in Brussels PREVIOUS July 20 Moody's says Brexit won't hurt EU finances but there is now a risk of political fragmentation. From the it-all-depends-on-who-you-are department: Appliance-maker Electrolux's CEO Jonas Samuelson tells us the weaker pound - around 10 percent down vs euro since the Brexit vote - means his company takes a conversion hit on its imports into Britain. He adds, "We have gotten indications from house builders that they will be cautious going forward until there is clarity on what the demand for them will look like." But business solutions giant SAP is getting a boost, according to CEO Bill McDermott. He says, "We have seen a rise in customers saying: help me rethink and re-imagine how I can run my business. Help me understand if the regulatory environment changes in the EU. Help me understand some of the arbitrage I could do offset the currency impact." Busy day for Mrs May. First comes Prime Minister's Questions, in which Theresa May will, for the first time as premier, trade barbs with her parliamentary opponents - colourfully, if she sticks to tradition. Lots of hear-hears and shame-shames. Then it is off to Berlin to meet Angela Merkel to discuss Brexit with the German chancellor. Merkel's attitude to the divorce negotiations will dictate how amicable they are. The Bank of England's spies across the country report in that there is "no clear evidence" yet of any sharp slowdown in the UK economy as a result of Brexit. Britain says it will give up its right to be EU president next year. Conflict of interest? REGULAR ITEMS: - Global Markets - Currency reports - Brexit Factbox: [nL8N19T1LJ (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by David Goodman)