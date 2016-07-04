For next PM to trigger Brexit but parliament will have a role - Cameron's spokeswoman

LONDON, July 4 The next British prime minister
will have to decide when to officially trigger the process of
leaving the European Union but parliament will have a role to
play, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.
Law firm Mishcon de Reya has said it has started legal
action to demand the British government win legislative approval
from parliament before triggering Article 50 to begin formal
negotiations to leave the bloc.
"The prime minister has been clear that is for the next
prime minister to decide. He has said that we have now got to
look at all the detailed arrangements. Parliament will clearly
have a role in making sure we find the best way forward," the
spokeswoman told reporters.
"There was overwhelming support in parliament to put the
decision of whether the UK should remain in the European Union
to the British people," she added.
"The British people have made a decision and now as a
country we need to get on with delivering that decision to leave
the European Union."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)