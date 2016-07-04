Candidate for British PM Leadsom says Brexit talks should be short

LONDON, July 4 Talks over Britain's departure
from the EU should be as short as possible to avoid prolonged
uncertainty, prime ministerial candidate Andrea Leadsom said on
Monday as she launched her leadership bid.
Leadsom, second-favourite in the race to succeed David
Cameron, was a leading figure in the campaign to leave the EU.
Her position differs from favourite Theresa May, who backed the
"Remain" campaign and believes Article 50, which starts the
formal process of EU withdrawal, might not be invoked until next
year.
"I intend to keep the negotiations as short as possible,"
she told reporters. "Neither we, nor our European friends, need
prolonged uncertainty and not everything needs to be negotiated
before Article 50 is triggered, and the exit process is
concluded."
