UK PM candidate Leadsom says she believes tariff-free trade with EU possible

LONDON, July 4 Europe will choose to give
Britain tariff-free trade during negotiations to leave the EU,
British prime ministerial candidate Andrea Leadsom said on
Monday, though she added that freedom of movement with the bloc
will end.
Leadsom backed the campaign to leave the European Union and
said that now Brexit had been voted for, European leaders would
be pragmatic in their approach and would choose to maintain
trade links with Britain.
"I firmly believe all European countries are democratically
elected, political institutions who will not either act in an
illegal or in an unfair way. They will take pragmatic decisions
that are in the interest of their people and our people," she
told reporters as she launched her leadership candidacy.
"Again, democratically elected European parliaments will
take pragmatic decisions about what's in their interest and they
will choose to give tariff-free access to the UK. That will not
be, I don't think, a bargaining chip around free movement."
