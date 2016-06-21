Tycoon Li Ka-shing urges Britons to vote against Brexit -Bloomberg

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
HONG KONG, June 21 Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of staying in the European Union, saying it would be detrimental to the U.K. and Europe if Brexit went through, Bloomberg reported.
"Of course, I hope that the U.K. doesn't leave the EU," the property tycoon told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
The U.K. accounts for 37 percent of profit at Li's main company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd, Bloomberg said.
Li said in March that he expected to scale back investment in the U.K. if Britons voted to exit the EU.
But in Tuesday's broadcast, he said that his businesses in the U.K. and Europe would continue regardless of the result, Bloomberg reported.
CK Hutchison officials were not immediately available for comment.
Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.