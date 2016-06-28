London Mayor Khan demands more autonomy for London after Brexit vote

LONDON, June 28 London mayor Sadiq Khan on
Tuesday called for the city to be given more autonomy to allow
it to ride out the economic uncertainty unleashed by Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
"On behalf of all Londoners, I am demanding more autonomy
for the capital - right now," he said according to the text of a
speech supplied by his office.
"More autonomy in order to protect London's economy from the
uncertainty ahead. More autonomy to protect the businesses from
around the world who trade here, and more autonomy to protect
our jobs, wealth and prosperity."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)