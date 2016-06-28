London must move fast to take more power after Brexit, Mayor Khan says

LONDON, June 28 London should move swiftly to
take more power over its destiny after the British vote to leave
the European Union, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday.
"London needs to be able to determine its own future from
now on," Khan said. "But it is now absolutely crucial that we
move fast. We can't hang around for the outcome of the EU
negotiations before we give London more control - it needs to
happen now.
"The speed of our exit from the EU looks likely to be
decided in Brussels, Paris and Berlin rather than in London,"
Khan said. "Britain must remain part of the European single
market."
"Remaining in the single market needs to be priority one,
two and three of our negotiation with the EU," Khan said. "On
behalf of all Londoners, I am demanding more autonomy for the
capital - right now."
