UPDATE 1-Lufthansa CEO warns Brexit "crisis" would hit European travel demand

By Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 19 A British exit from
the European Union could be a "crisis" that would hit economic
growth in the region and lower demand for air travel, the head
of German airline Lufthansa warned.
Britons will vote on June 23 on whether their country should
remain in or leave the 28-member bloc and many business have
spoken out in favour of remaining in the EU.
"I am certain that Brexit would result in lower growth in
Europe and that would lead to less demand from customers," CEO
Carsten Spohr said at an event late Wednesday in Duesseldorf.
"We're preparing for Brexit just we would any other possible
crisis, and a crisis is how I would describe it. I hope it won't
come to it though."
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has threatened to
withdraw some investment from the UK in the event of Brexit but
Spohr said Lufthansa's investment in Britain was small and the
carrier had no plans to reduce it.
Airlines, which have benefited from lower oil prices, are
already grappling with pressure on ticket prices as a result of
structural overcapacity in the industry.
Spohr said Lufthansa, which had planned to raise the number
of seats on offer by 6.6 percent this year, now intends to bring
that to below 6 percent, without specifying the exact figure.
Lufthansa will ground three long haul planes on loss-making
routes after the summer, he said.
Delta Air Lines on Monday trimmed its growth plans
and said it will defer the delivery of aircraft.
