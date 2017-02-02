Bumper start to 2017 pushes British M&A to 9-year high

| LONDON
Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest
start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a
spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to
plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser's
$16.7 billion bid for U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson
Nutrition on Thursday, pushed the value of deals
announced so far this year to almost $35 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data, the highest in nine years.
Bankers say fears of an economic slowdown after Britain
leaves the EU has put pressure on companies to secure growth in
new markets and business areas, making them more open to large
deals than they were before the June vote on EU membership.
"Brexit is a long-term structural shift which needs to be
addressed now," Dwayne Lysaght, head of UK M&A at JPMorgan,
said.
"M&A has its risks but strategically sound, well-financed
and properly implemented takeovers have enormous benefits in the
long run."
Last week, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
announced a 3.7 billion pound takeover of food supplier Booker,
increasing its exposure to the fast-growing catering sector.
That was followed by a long-awaited announcement by Royal
Dutch Shell that it was selling a package of oil and
gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for up to $3.8
billion.
"Of course there may be bumps in the road with Brexit but
CEOs are seeing the glass half full," said Pieter-Jan Bouten,
managing director at boutique investment bank Greenhill,
which acted as lead adviser to Tesco on its purchase of Booker.
Most of the companies announcing takeovers, including Tesco
and Reckitt, have seen their share prices rise when their deals
became public, pushing bankers to tout the benefits of doing
transactions now.
Outbound M&A, where British firms buy companies or assets
overseas, has risen 548 percent so far this year, with deals
valued at $19.5 billion, while inbound M&A has dropped 63
percent to $2.4 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Last year, the fall in the pound to a 31-year low after the
Brexit vote was followed by SoftBank's $32 billion
swoop on chip designer ARM Holdings, raising the prospect that
foreign companies were looking to buy up British firms on the
cheap.
But bankers said the threat of becoming a takeover target
has prompted other British companies to go on the offensive.
"UK Plc want to be in control of their own destiny, rather
than waiting to see what is going to happen and risking becoming
prey," Bouten said.
($1 = 0.7973 pounds)
