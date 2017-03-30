British M&A robust in first quarter but a rocky road ahead

| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
activity involving British companies remained relatively robust
in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a
slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.
Bankers warned, however, that while the pound's fall since
the Brexit vote in June has made British companies cheaper,
lingering uncertainty about the impact of the country's split
from Europe may make it trickier to value takeover targets.
Overall, the value of deals struck in the first three months
was $39.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. That's a
decline of just 2.5 percent from a year earlier, though European
M&A climbed 16 percent in the same period to $215.3 billion, the
highest for the first quarter since 2008.
"UK M&A activity has started strongly in 2017 ... foreign
exchange made UK companies cheaper, and there is an overarching
desire for growth, which is not easy for companies to deliver
organically," said Jan Skarbek, head of UK investment banking at
Citi.
The pound has fallen more than 15 percent against the dollar
since the Brexit vote, hitting a 31-year low in October,
and is down 11 percent against the euro.
The decline in the currency, however, has started to drive
up inflation in Britain and increased the risk of interest rate
rises, even though funding costs remain relatively low for now
and liquidity is high.
With an uncertain economic outlook, the search for growth is
likely to remain the main motivation for deals in the coming
months, particularly for companies falling on hard times and
finding it difficult to restore their performance alone.
"In this environment, we are likely to continue to see
combinations that make strategic sense and enable companies to
take out significant amounts of cost," said Simon
Mackenzie-Smith, chairman of UK and Ireland corporate and
investment banking at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
"The UK retail profit pool is likely to be under increasing
pressure as we continue to import inflation as a result of the
low valuation of sterling," Mackenzie-Smith said.
Merger activity between British companies was particularly
strong in the first quarter.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco made a surprise
3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) bid for food supplier Booker
, fund manager Standard Life agreed to buy
Aberdeen Asset Management and oil services firm Wood
Group took over rival Amec Foster Wheeler.
However, an extended period of economic uncertainty and
continued sterling weakness could produce some anomalies in how
companies are valued, bankers said.
"Although UK economic indicators have remained positive,
most boards believe the economic environment in the UK through
the Brexit negotiations is unusually hard to predict, may be
volatile and could be less favourable than it is now," Citi's
Skarbek said.
Not all the transactions involving British companies have
come to fruition over the past few months.
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever received
a surprise $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz
in February, but it encountered stiff resistance and led to the
U.S. food company's rapid retreat.
More recently, EU regulators blocked a planned merger
between the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges, although the
deal was already foundering due to differences over where the
main headquarters should be in a post-Brexit world.
($1 = 0.7973 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke)