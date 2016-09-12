INSIGHT-Brexit chills M&A activity despite some big deals, data shows

* Number and value of UK M&A deals falls after Brexit vote
* Softbank-ARM deal boosts overall value of UK target M&A
* Goldman, Lazard, UBS top UK M&A deal table
* Investors watching Hinkley, Trump, euro zone
* Global M&A slows after record year in 2015
By Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's shock vote to leave
the European Union chilled dealmaking activity involving British
companies to the lowest level in at least two decades as bosses
grapple with what Brexit will cost, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The figures give a glimpse of how Brexit and an array of
wider global uncertainties are affecting the behaviour of chief
executives, and the teams of bankers, lawyers and advisers who
make money from buying and selling companies.
Headline-grabbing deals such as the audacious $32 billion
bid by Japan's SoftBank for Britain's most valuable
technology company ARM might make it appear that all is
well in the world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
However, the aggregate number paints a different picture.
The number of deals involving UK companies fell to 707, a
total value of $87.43 billion, in the 11 weeks since the Brexit
vote. That was down from 1,060 deals worth a total of $125.22
billion in the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data of pending and completed mergers and acquisitions.
While the total value of deals where British companies were
targets rose to $45.77 billion from $45.66 billion over the
period, it was bolstered by the Softbank-ARM deal.
The number of deals involving British companies and the
number of deals where British companies were takeover targets
both fell to the lowest level in at least two decades.
"There is no doubt about it: M&A activity has declined," Tim
Gee, London-based M&A partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie, told
Reuters. "You see very significant caution."
"There is still a reasonable amount of activity by outside
investors buying into the UK but there is very little UK to UK
activity," Gee said. "This year is going to be off -- there is
no doubt about that."
SOFTBANK STEPS IN
The Brexit vote took many investors and chief executives by
surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil
in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall
in sterling against the dollar.
But less than a week after Theresa May entered Downing
Street to replace David Cameron as British prime minister,
Softbank founder Masayoshi Son made his move for ARM.
Despite warnings before the vote that Brexit would shatter
economic confidence, some positive data since the vote has
stoked the perception that the British economy could prosper.
The Confederation of British Industry said this month that
the economy had largely avoided a big hit from the Brexit vote
but ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that signs of a
recovery may prove to be a "mirage".
The Softbank deal and much better economic data than was
predicted have been cited by May as evidence that investors are
confident that Britain will make a success of Brexit.
"The single biggest vote of confidence on investment in the
United Kingdom since we had the vote to leave the European
Union came, of course, from a Japanese company - from SoftBank
with its 24 billion pound takeover of ARM," May told parliament
last week.
Softbank's takeover of ARM accounts for more than a third of
the value of deals involving UK companies in the post-Brexit
vote period, Thomson Reuters data shows.
"The Softbank-ARM deal really skews the data on the value of
deals. If you take out Softbank-ARM, it was pretty quiet," said
one top banker who spoke on condition of anonymity because he
was not authorised to speak publicly.
"For a bank the revenue pool is driven by the number of
deals which is a better approximation of the available fee pot
than volume because of the lumpiness of volume," the banker
added.
Without Softbank-ARM, the value of M&A involving British
companies and deals targeting British businesses would also both
be significantly below trend for the last decade, and around the
lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
PIERCING THE GLOOM
The ARM deal generated several hundred million dollars in
fees for bankers and advisers and also ensured Goldman Sachs
, Lazard and UBS topped the ranking of post-Brexit UK
involvement M&A, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Goldman, which said before the June 23 vote that it may
restructure its British operations if voters opted to leave the
EU, was top of the ranking, advising on $49.6 billion of UK
deals, followed by Lazard and UBS.
Softbank advisers Raine, a U.S. boutique investment bank,
London-based Robey Warshaw and Japan's Mizuho Securities
came fourth equal in the rankings, again due to the
ARM purchase.
Even after the turmoil triggered by the Brexit vote, bankers
said the deal data was better than they had expected on June 24
-- the day of the Brexit result.
Bankers pointed to other big transactions including last
week's proposed purchase by Britain's Micro Focus of
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's software business in an
$8.8 billion deal.
"The summary is that UK M&A activity is stronger than we
would have anticipated in the aftermath of the UK's EU vote"
said Matthew Smith, co-head of UK investment banking at
Barclays.
"Based on what we have seen in the last three months we
expect a fairly robust pattern of M&A," said Smith, who pointed
to the devaluation of sterling and cheap borrowing as positive
for the British M&A market.
The decline in sterling has made it cheaper for foreign
companies to snap up British targets, said Eamonn O'Hare, chief
executive of the listed investment firm Zegona, set up to buy
TMT companies in Europe.
"UK assets are very vulnerable to international takeovers
because of the impact of the 20 percent depreciation," he said.
"There are quite a few companies that have got foreign currency
incomes and their share prices have fallen."
GLOBAL SLOWDOWN
For sure, 2015 was a record year for global M&A, marked out
by Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100-billion-plus bid for
SABMiller.
Worldwide dealmaking totaled $4.7 trillion during 2015, an
increase of 42 percent compared to 2014 and the strongest annual
period for merger activity since records began in 1980.
Over the first eight months of this year, global M&A fell to
$2.2 trillion with 28,720 deals from $2.9 trillion on 30,894
deals in the same period last year.
Even before the vote, Brexit jitters had taken a toll with
M&A activity in Britain and Europe at its lowest as a proportion
of global activity in a generation.
Bankers, many of whom warned before the vote that Britain
would lose business from Brexit, said they saw a host of
concerns that could dampen sentiment, including the outcome of
the U.S. presidential election in November, French and German
elections next year, terrorism and euro zone growth.
In Britain, bankers said they were looking for clarity on
what Brexit might mean for companies, the new government's views
on takeovers of British companies and a decision by PM May on
the $24 billion Hinkley Point nuclear power project.
British politicians have objected in recent years to some
international takeovers including Pfizer's failed bid to
buy AstraZeneca and the successful move by Kraft to buy
British chocolate maker Cadbury.
"Brexit is one of the headwinds we face in M&A including the
U.S. presidential election," the senior banker who asked not to
be named said.
"It is too early to say how 2017 will look. In the mid-sized
business, there is a good flow of deals in the UK. The big
unknown is on the big deals as it is the highest risk and
requires the greatest confidence."
