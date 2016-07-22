Lessons from Brexit market winners: Don't Panic

| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 The best-performing mutual funds
avoided explicit directional bets on the outcome of last month's
UK vote to leave the European Union, sitting out the volatility
by latching on early to large, defensive, dividend-paying blue
chip stocks.
This strategy has, so far at least, been the big winner
post-referendum as UK stock markets stabilise after the sharp
downdraft in the aftermath of the vote.
More 'active' fund managers, who choose stocks with a view
to delivering better returns than benchmark indexes - charging
higher fees for this - have struggled this year. Only a quarter
of UK-focused equity funds have bettered the performance of the
FTSE 350, a broad gauge of British stocks comprising
large and mid-cap companies, data from fund tracker FE Trustnet
shows.
For returns over the past month that capture the market's
swings following the Brexit vote, however, that ratio has
worsened significantly. Only one out of every eight funds have
beaten the index over that period, suggesting many were caught
wrong-footed.
Hugh Yarrow, whose fund comfortably beat peers on June
returns, stuck to his large holdings in "unfashionable" stocks
like Unilever and Diageo -- the same stocks
that panicked investors rushed into seeking shelter from the
selloff.
"The global economy is fraught with event risk. There have
been plenty over the years - Greece, the Scottish referendum.
There will always be uncertainties," said Yarrow, but a focus on
industries that do not rely on debt and on companies with
resilient revenues and the ability to grow dividends offers the
best shield against choppy markets.
Stocks plunged following the vote in one of the heaviest
trading days in the UK since the financial crisis of 2008.
Sterling collapsed to its lowest level against the dollar in
more than three decades and British and European banks lost more
than a fifth of their value.
The snap back, particularly in shares of large, UK defensive
stocks in which Yarrow has large positions, however, was equally
sharp. Shares of long-established global healthcare and food and
beverage giants had recovered all their post-referendum losses
in the following week.
For Yarrow, who works from a converted barn in rural
Oxfordshire and cites legendary value investors Warren Buffett
and Benjamin Graham as influences, the market reaction after the
Brexit vote was a vindication of trading infrequently, buying
quality companies and avoiding investment fads.
Diageo and Unilever, the fund's top holdings, are up 20
percent and 14.3 percent respectively from lows hit after the
referendum results and among the biggest drivers for the FTSE
100's recovery since the referendum.
Both shares have easily outpaced the FTSE 100's performance
this year.
Yarrow manages the 823 million pound ($1.08 billion)
Evenlode Income fund, now the top performer over one and three
years out of 265 peers in the Investment Association's 'UK All
Companies' sector. The fund is up 8 percent this year compared
with a 3 percent decline for its sector.
CASHING IN
The second-best performer over the past month adopted a
similarly conservative stance that he didn't alter either side
of the vote.
Even though interest rates are near record lows, Michael
Ulrich, co-manager of the 1.7 billion pound JOHCM UK
Opportunities fund was happy to hold a fifth of his fund in
cash, the maximum allowed limit for U.K. funds, while the rest
was largely invested in high-dividend, diversified blue-chips.
"Our view was that the world is an unstable place before the
vote because of levels of debt, asset values and the policies of
central banks," Ulrich says. "If you have a view the system is
already broken, you have to have a portfolio that is going to be
resilient when challenges come."
In addition, large positions in diversified companies like
British American Tobacco, up 14 percent
post-referendum, and publishing group RELX, up 17.4 percent,
have seen his fund move to second in the league table over one
year.
Now, a month after the referendum, both managers face a
dilemma: whether to sell positions in newly-expensive stocks
they have often held for years.
Ulrich's fund has shifted allocations away from defensive,
overseas-earners like Unilever and British American Tobacco and
has bought shares in the past month in some UK-focused companies
which bore the brunt of the selloff.
The fund's latest monthly commentary to investors mentions
Capita, Travis Perkins, Next, Morrison's
and Tesco as purchases in the days following
the referendum.
For Yarrow, finding the attractive balance between dividend
yields today and dividend growth in the future remains the
winning formula.
($1 = 0.7596 pounds)
(Editing by Mike Dolan/Jeremy Gaunt)