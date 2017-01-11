Despite soaring stocks, investor pessimism on UK markets runs deep

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 11 Stocks have never been higher,
the economy is far stronger than most had predicted and the
apocalyptic recession forecasts have been quietly withdrawn. Yet
for all that, investor pessimism about UK markets runs deep.
Nearly seven months after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, money managers are reluctant to hold any
significant exposure to UK Plc, betting that the currency will
weaken further and bond yields will continue to rise.
Although the rise in the benchmark FTSE 100 index
and smaller mid-cap FTSE 250 to all-time highs suggests
investors are showing some love to UK stocks, that's largely
just the flip side of the extremely gloomy view on the sterling
exchange rate because around 70 percent of FTSE 100 company
earnings come from overseas.
In fact, UK equity fund outflows last year were the third
largest in Europe after German and French redemptions, according
to data providers EPFR Global, most of that after the June 23
Brexit vote.
Matthias Hoppe, a cross-asset portfolio manager at Franklin
Templeton Solutions (FTS) in Frankfurt, went into the Brexit
referendum with minimum UK exposure. It's a position he
maintains.
"We are trying to avoid UK equities in some of our
multi-asset funds. Given the cheap currency, names within the
FTSE 100 could be attractive, and they have one of the highest
dividend yields in the world. But as long as there is
uncertainty about Brexit and the consequences of trade
agreements and so on, we only have a very light exposure," Hoppe
said.
Talks between Britain and the EU over the divorce
proceedings are due to open before the end of March, when Prime
Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 of the
EU's Lisbon Treaty.
The negotiations that follow will be some of the most
complicated in the region since World War Two. There remains
huge uncertainty over immigration, trade ties, access to the
EU's single market and freedom of movement of labour, capital,
goods and services.
Hoppe, who manages $2.2 billion of assets in the wider FTS
portfolio of $40 billion, is equally wary of sterling and UK
government bonds.
"For gilts, inflation in the UK is going to be higher, so we
have no exposure to them," he said.
A comparison of investors' exposure to UK assets now versus
the period around the referendum is outlined below.
STERLING
Chicago futures market data show that speculators held a
fairly large net short sterling position of around 50,000
contracts going into the referendum.
That increased to almost 100,000 contracts in October around
the time of the sterling "flash crash", the biggest net short
position in the data's 20-year history.
It has since shrunk, but never below referendum levels. The
latest data show the position at around 65,000 contracts. With
the pound at its lowest since October around $1.21, those
bearish bets could get bigger.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BAML) monthly fund manager
surveys show that short sterling positions were the largest in
the surveys' history in the months after the referendum, peaking
in November. Sterling was also its most undervalued on record in
the November survey.
A Reuters poll this month showed that FX analysts are
gloomier on sterling now than they were in December.
Currency analysts at HSBC said this week that "fair value"
for sterling if there was no Brexit would be around $1.55. A
"hard" Brexit, in which immigration controls would take
precedence over access to the single market, would see it fall
to $1.10.
UK EQUITIES
According to BAML's fund manager survey in June last year,
investors were 23 percent underweight UK stocks relative to
benchmark. That increased to 27 percent in July, and fund
managers said they were looking to have the largest UK short
position since December 2009.
The August survey showed that 53 percent of those surveyed
said Britain was the most favoured equity underweight (UW) over
the coming year, by far the biggest single UW position.
That net UW position was 35 percent relative to their
benchmark in November, the biggest since May and approaching
levels seen at the height of the global financial crisis when
U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
It was scaled back in December, but the UK remains the most
underweighted region globally for over 9 months, BAML said.
Fund flows data from EPFR show that there have only been a
handful of weekly inflows into UK equity funds since the
referendum, all of them extremely small. But the pace of
outflows since June has been slowing, suggesting sentiment may
be improving.
UK GILTS
Money managers are gloomy on UK government bonds. Bank of
England figures published last week showed that while overseas
investors are buying at the fastest pace since comparable
records began over 30 years ago, UK investors are selling at the
fastest pace ever. Domestic investors' selling outweighed
foreigners' buying by a rate of nearly 2:1, figures showed.
That's because domestic investors have been quick to offload
their bonds to the BoE, which has been a guaranteed buyer since
it resumed quantitative easing bond purchases. Overseas holders,
meanwhile, have doubled down on gilt purchases to take advantage
of falling prices and because some, such as FX reserve managers,
are mandated to keep their sterling reserve levels steady.
In June, UK accounts' rolling three-month total gilt
purchases topped 28 billion pounds. That flipped to 67.7 billion
pounds of selling by November, a record.
Overseas investors were buying gilts at the fastest pace on
record in November, with the three-month rolling total nudging
40 billion pounds. It was around 12 billion pounds in June.
The 10-year gilt yield is now around 1.35 percent
, roughly where it was on the day of the Brexit
referendum. It plunged to a record low 0.55 percent in August,
just around the time the BoE cut interest rates to a record low
0.25 percent and revived its bond-buying quantitative easing
stimulus programme.
