French watchdog wants tighter market access rules for UK

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
LONDON, March 23 The European Union's system for granting market access to banks outside the bloc will not work for a financial centre the size of Britain after Brexit, a top European regulator said on Thursday.
Gerard Rameix, chairman of France's AMF markets watchdog, said the "equivalence" regime - whereby Brussels grants access to firms from non-EU countries with similar rules - must be adapted specifically for Britain.
The equivalence regime "won't be appropriate" for the UK as it will become a "very particular third country", Rameix said in a speech at Chatham House in London.
The EU's equivalence regime "must be carefully reassessed. This would require a more granular assessment of equivalence" compared with the current system based on outcomes, he said.
The bloc must also be able to supervise the clearing of euro-denominated transactions, Rameix said. Such clearing is currently largely based in London. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: