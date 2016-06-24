UPDATE 4-Sterling plunges to 31-year low, biggest ever fall, as UK votes Brexit

| LONDON, June 24
LONDON, June 24 British markets plunged on
Friday, with sterling hitting a 31-year low in its biggest fall
on record and UK stock futures pointing to a steep fall at the
market open after Britons voted to leave the European Union.
Bonds also sold off sharply, pushing UK government borrowing
costs sharply higher, as traders and investors grappled with the
market implications of 'Brexit'.
The pound had hit a 2016 high above $1.50 after an earlier
opinion poll showed an outcome in favour of 'Remain', but fell
nearly 17 cents from that peak as area counts came in and TV
stations said the Brexit camp had won the landmark referendum.
The British currency's fall of almost 10 percent was also
historic, marking a decline greater than anything seen since
free-floating system of exchange rates was introduced in the
early 1970s.
It was even bigger than on 'Black Wednesday' in 1992, when
billionaire financier George Soros was instrumental in pushing
the pound out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism.
London bankers working through the night said they hadn't
seen anything like the volatility sweeping across UK assets.
"It's back to the future, we're back to where we were in
1985," said Nick Parsons, co-head of global currency strategy at
NAB.
"We've had a 10 percent decline in six hours. That's simply
extraordinary, and a vote to leave provides an existential
crisis for Europe," he said.
Sterling fell as low as $1.3305, its weakest level
against the dollar since September 1985. It fell 6 percent
against the euro and 15 percent against the yen
.
The cost of insuring against swings in the sterling/dollar
exchange rate jumped to 53.375 percent, the highest
since at least 1998, and stock futures pointed to a fall of 7
percent at the London open.
Banks are likely to be in the spotlight after the Hong Kong
listings of HSBC and Standard Chartered
plunged as much as 10 percent in Asian hours.
Bond trading platform Tradeweb opened earlier than usual on
Friday, and initial data showed a jump in benchmark 10-year UK
government bond yields to 1.57 percent from around 1.38 percent
late Thursday.
"It's extraordinary. 'Shock' probably isn't too strong a
word," said John Wraith, Head of UK Rates Strategy, UBS
Investment Bank.
The referendum's market impact was global. U.S. Treasury
yields fell sharply as investors rushed to the safety of U.S.
government debt, while other safe-haven assets like gold
and the Japanese yen jumped.
All the major international and British banks in London,
including Citi Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,
Goldman Sachs and Barclays had traders either
working through the night or on call.
On Citi's foreign exchange desk in London, dealers were only
accepting voice orders and only desk heads had the authority to
approve trades, according to a source at the bank.
Banks had warned clients about volatile trading conditions
around the results which may lead to large gaps in prices.
Barclays stopped accepting new "stop loss" orders as of 0600
GMT, an extremely rare move for one of the big six banks that
dominate the world's biggest financial market.
Investors are now bracing themselves for possible
intervention from central banks or finance ministries to
stabalize markets. So far, there has been nothing concrete,
market sources said.
The referendum on whether to quit the EU was bitterly
contested, and polarized the nation. Financial markets, on edge
for weeks over the uncertain outcome, had rallied on the
strength of late polls that showed a swing towards staying in,
perhaps setting them up for the steep fall.
"Those big money bets in the lead-up to yesterday's vote
look to have been rather premature," said Michael Hewson, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Vikram
Subhedar, Richard Leong, Olivia Oran, Carmel Crimmins and Sinead
Cruise; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)