ICE calls for pause in new EU rules during Brexit talks

LONDON, April 26 New European Union securities
rules due to be implemented next year should be postponed while
Britain and the bloc work out new trading terms in financial
services, InterContinental Exchange Chief Executive Jeff
Sprecher said on Wednesday.
Sprecher said the EU's "MiFID II" rules were "daft" and the
worst piece of legislation he had ever seen.
"It seems like in both parties interests to pause," Sprecher
told a conference in London.
He also said Britain has a strong hand in financial services
in Brexit negotiations with the EU.
