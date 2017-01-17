UPDATE 2-BMW, UK car industry say Britain needs to keep tariff-free EU trade

(Adds BMW's comments)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free
access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW
said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called
for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade
after Brexit.
In a major speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May
said that Britain would leave the EU's single market and cannot
remain a full member of its tariff-free zone but will seek
unfettered trade with the bloc.
But BMW, which produces its Mini range at its plant near
Oxford, which accounts for more than 10 percent of all
British-built cars, said May should press for barrier-free
trading terms with the EU.
"We acknowledge the Prime Minister's announcements today and
urge her to ensure the UK's negotiations with the EU result in
uncomplicated, tariff-free access to the EU single market in
future," a spokeswoman said.
The customs union is highly valued by the car industry as
nearly 60 percent of the parts in an average British-assembled
car are made abroad and some components travel to and from the
continent several times in the manufacturing process.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that the
overwhelmingly foreign-owned sector, which built more cars last
year than in any other for over a decade, must retain the key
elements of unfettered trade in order to keep prospering.
"We need ... a deal which includes participation in the
customs union to help safeguard EU trade, trade that is
tariff-free and avoids the non-tariff and regulatory barriers
that would jeopardise investment," Chief Executive Mike Hawes
said in an emailed statement.
Asked about the possible implications of free trade where
Britain is outside the customs union, Hawes told lawmakers
before May's speech that British-built cars may not comply with
the criteria set down in the average free-trade deal.
"The danger is that UK-built cars may not qualify under most
normal free-trade agreements," he said.
"Generally rules of origin require around 50 to 55 percent
local content. Currently in the UK, the average car has about 41
percent local content. Being part of the customs union,
basically European content counts so that's not an issue."
Global automakers have also warned that a return to World
Trade Organisation tariffs of 10 percent on car exports and
around 3 percent on engines could make their British plants
uncompetitive.
Last year, Japanese carmaker Nissan asked for a
pledge of compensation if its plant was hit by Brexit but went
on to invest in two new models after what a source described as
a government promise of extra support to counter any loss of
competitiveness.
On Tuesday, May suggested the car industry may be able to
retain elements of the free trade terms currently enjoyed as
part of the single market under a new accord.
"That agreement may take in elements of current single
market arrangements in certain areas - on the export of cars and
lorries for example," she said.
