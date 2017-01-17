BMW urges Britain to retain tariff-free access to EU single market

LONDON Jan 17 German carmaker BMW,
which builds its Mini model in Britain, said on Tuesday it was
best for business for the UK to be in the single market and
urged London to ensure the country retained tariff-free access
to the bloc.
Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier Britain will quit
the single market when it exits the bloc, in a decisive speech
that quashed speculation she would seek a compromise deal to
stay inside the world's biggest trading group.
"We ... urge her to ensure the UK's negotiations with the EU
result in uncomplicated, tariff-free access to the EU single
market in future," a BMW spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)