British PM May's spokeswoman says talk of hard Brexit is "speculation"

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 16 Media reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil plans for a "hard" Brexit in a speech this week are "speculation", her spokeswoman said on Monday.

Newspapers have suggested May's speech on Tuesday will outline plans to prioritise immigration controls and bilateral trade deals with Britain leaving the EU's single market and customs union.

Asked whether the markets were right to expect an indication of a "hard" Brexit with no access to the single market, the spokeswoman said: "It's speculation".

The pound fell as much as 1.5 percent on Monday, hit by media reports that May will signal Britain is on course for a "hard" Brexit from the European Union. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
