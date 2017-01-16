British PM May's spokeswoman says talk of hard Brexit is "speculation"

Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 16 Media reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil plans for a "hard" Brexit in a speech this week are "speculation", her spokeswoman said on Monday.
Newspapers have suggested May's speech on Tuesday will outline plans to prioritise immigration controls and bilateral trade deals with Britain leaving the EU's single market and customs union.
Asked whether the markets were right to expect an indication of a "hard" Brexit with no access to the single market, the spokeswoman said: "It's speculation".
The pound fell as much as 1.5 percent on Monday, hit by media reports that May will signal Britain is on course for a "hard" Brexit from the European Union. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
* Ford will name Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, while it will name Peter Fleet as boss of Asia Pacific and China- FT,citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2qfyt3v
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.