Britain's May to meet Goldman, Amazon, IBM to discuss post-Brexit investment

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet business chiefs from firms including Goldman Sachs , IBM and Amazon later on Monday in an attempt to reassure investors after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.
May wants to encourage trade and investment between the United States and Britain, a spokeswoman for May said.
Also at the meeting in New York will be chiefs from AECOM , Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Merck & Co, Sony Pictures and United Technologies Corp , the spokeswoman said.
Representatives from Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters, will also attend the meeting, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.