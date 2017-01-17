UK's May says Britain wants to keep tariff-free trade with EU

LONDON Jan 17 Britain cannot remain a full
member of the EU customs union but will seek tariff-free trade
with the bloc after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on
Tuesday.
May said full membership prevented Britain making its own
trade deals but she said she wanted a customs deal with the EU
to ensure cross-border trade with Europe was as "frictionless as
possible".
"I want to remove as many barriers to trade as possible and
I want Britain to be free to establish our own tariff schedules
at the World Trade Organisation, meaning we can reach new trade
agreements not just with the EU but with old friends and new
allies from outside Europe too," she said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)