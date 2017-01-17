May says no "half in, half out" Brexit deal for UK

LONDON Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Tuesday that Britain would not seek a deal that left the
country "half in, half out" of the European Union when it
negotiates its exit from the bloc.
"We see a new and equal partnership between an independent,
self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the
EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate
membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half
in, half out," May said in a speech.
"We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other
countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we
leave. No - the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and
my job is to get the right deal for Britain."
May also said she wanted the bloc to remain successful. "It
remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's best
national interest that the EU should succeed," she said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; Writing by
William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)