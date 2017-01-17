HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit

LONDON Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set
out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's
withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on
Tuesday.
Below are highlights from her speech:
UK WILL LEAVE EUROPEAN SINGLE MARKET
This agreement should allow for the freest possible trade in
goods and services between Britain and the EU's member states.
It should give British companies the maximum freedom to trade
with and operate within European markets, and let European
businesses do the same in Britain.
But I want to be clear: What I am proposing cannot mean
membership of the single market. Instead we seek the greatest
possible access to it through a new, comprehensive, bold and
ambitious Free Trade Agreement.
FREE TRADE AGREEMENT MAY TAKE IN ELEMENTS OF SINGLE MARKET
ARRANGEMENTS IN SOME AREAS
That Agreement may take in elements of current Single Market
arrangements in certain areas - on the export of cars and
lorries for example, or the freedom to provide financial
services across national borders - as it makes no sense to start
again from scratch when Britain and the remaining Member States
have adhered to the same rules for so many years.
WILL PURSUE GREATEST POSSIBLE ACCESS TO SINGLE MARKET
An important part of the new partnership ... will be the
pursuit of the greatest possible access to the single market on
a fully reciprocal basis throuh a comprehensive free trade
agreement.
NOT SEEKING PARTIAL OR ASSOCIATE EU MEMBERSHIP
We seek a new and equal partnership between an independent,
self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the
EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate
membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us
half-in, half-out.
We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other
countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we
leave. No. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and
my job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.
WILL NO LONGER CONTRIBUTE HUGE SUMS TO EU BUDGET
Because we will no longer be members of the Single Market,
we will not be required to contribute huge sums to the EU
budget. There may be some specific European programmes in which
we might want to participate. If so, and this will be for us to
decide, it is reasonable that we should make an appropriate
contribution. But the principle is clear: the days of Britain
making vast contributions to the European Union every year will
end.
PUNITIVE DEAL FOR UK WOULD BE SELF-HARM FOR EUROPE
I must be clear: Britain wants to remain a good friend and
neighbour to Europe. Some voices are calling for a punitive deal
that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from
taking the same path. That would be an act of calamitous
self-harm for the countries of Europe and it would not be the
act of a friend. Britain would not, indeed we could not accept
such an approach.
NO DEAL BETTER THAN BAD DEAL
While I am sure a positive agreement can be reached I am
equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal
for Britain.
CUSTOMS UNION: SEVERAL OPTIONS, NO PRECONCEIVED POSITION
I know my emphasis on striking trade agreements with
countries outside Europe has led to questions about whether
Britain seeks to remain a member of the EU's Customs Union. And
it is true that full Customs Union membership prevents us from
negotiating our own comprehensive trade deals.
Now, I want Britain to be able to negotiate its own trade
agreements. But I also want tariff-free trade with Europe and
cross-border trade there to be as frictionless as possible.
That means I do not want Britain to be part of the Common
Commercial Policy and I do not want us to be bound by the Common
External Tariff. These are the elements of the Customs Union
that prevent us from striking our own comprehensive trade
agreements with other countries. But I do want us to have a
customs agreement with the EU.
Whether that means we must reach a completely new customs
agreement, become an associate member of the Customs Union in
some way, or remain a signatory to some elements of it, I hold
no preconceived position. I have an open mind on how we do it.
BREXIT MUST MEAN CONTROL OF NUMBER OF IMMIGRANTS
We will always want immigration, especially high-skilled
immigration, we will always want immigration from Europe, and we
will always welcome individual migrants as friends. But the
message from the public before and during the referendum
campaign was clear: Brexit must mean control of the number of
people who come to Britain from Europe. And that is what we will
deliver.
PHASED APPROACH TO AVOID CLIFF-EDGE EFFECT
It is in no one's interests for there to be a cliff-edge for
business or a threat to stability, as we change from our
existing relationship to a new partnership with the EU.
By this, I do not mean that we will seek some form of
unlimited transitional status, in which we find ourselves stuck
forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory. That
would not be good for Britain, but nor do I believe it would be
good for the EU.
Instead, I want us to have reached an agreement about our
future partnership by the time the two-year Article Fifty
process has concluded. From that point onwards, we believe a
phased process of implementation, in which both Britain and the
EU institutions and member states prepare for the new
arrangements that will exist between us will be in our mutual
self-interest. This will give businesses enough time to plan and
prepare for those new arrangements.
I WANT A TRULY GLOBAL BRITAIN
I want this United Kingdom to emerge from this period of
change stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking
than ever before. I want us to be a secure, prosperous, tolerant
country, a magnet for international talent and a home to the
pioneers and innovators who will shape the world ahead.
I want us to be a truly global Britain, the best friend and
neighbour to our European partners, but a country that reaches
beyond the borders of Europe too. A country that goes out into
the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies
alike.
INVESTMENT IN ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE
As we continue to bring the deficit down, we will take a
balanced approach by investing in our economic infrastructure -
because it can transform the growth potential of our economy,
and improve the quality of people's lives across the whole
country.
EU NATIONALS WILL STILL BE WELCOME
You will still be welcome in this country as we hope our
citizens will be in yours.
GUARANTEEING RIGHTS OF EU CITIZENS IN UK, UK CITIZENS IN EU
We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are
already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals
in other member states, as early as we can. I have told other EU
leaders that we could give people the certainty they want
straight away, and reach such a deal now.
EU LAW WILL BE CONVERTED INTO UK LAW TO PROVIDE CERTAINTY
As we repeal the European Communities Act, we will convert
the "acquis" - the body of existing EU law - into British law.
This will give the country maximum certainty as we leave the EU.
The same rules and laws will apply on the day after Brexit as
they did before. And it will be for the British Parliament to
decide on any changes to that law after full scrutiny and proper
Parliamentary debate.
PARLIAMENT WILL BE GIVEN A VOTE ON FINAL BREXIT DEAL
I can confirm today that the Government will put the final
deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both
Houses of Parliament, before it comes into force.
EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE WILL NO LONGER HAVE JURISDICTION
OVER UK
We will take back control of our laws and bring an end to
the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain.
Leaving the European Union will mean that our laws will be made
in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. And those laws
will be interpreted by judges not in Luxembourg but in courts
across this country.
BREXIT DOES NOT MEAN UK IS TURNING INWARD
The result of the referendum was not a decision to turn
inward and retreat from the world, because Britain's history and
culture is profoundly internationalist. We are a European
country and proud of our shared European heritage. But we are
always a country that has looked beyond Europe to the wider
world.
COMMON TRAVEL AREA WITH IRELAND AN IMPORTANT PRIORITY
The United Kingdom will share a land border with the EU and
maintaining that common travel area with the republic of ireland
will an important priority for the UK in the talks ahead.
UK DOES NOT WANT EU TO UNRAVEL
Our decision is not always understood by our friends and
allies in Europe, and many fear the beginning of a great
unravelling of the EU. But let me be clear. I do not want that
to happen. It would not be in the best interest of Britain, it
remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's best
national interest for the EU to succeed.
UK WILL CONTINUE TO WORK TO KEEP EUROPE SAFE
At a time when together we face a serious threat from our
enemies, Britain's unique intelligence capabilities will
continue to help to keep people in Europe safe from terrorism.
UK TROOPS IN EASTERN EUROPE WILL CONTINUE TO DO THEIR DUTY
And at a time when there is growing concern about European
security, Britain's servicemen and women, based in European
countries including Estonia, Poland and Romania, will continue
to do their duty.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Elisabeth O'Leary and Paul Sandle,
editing by Estelle Shirbon)