PM May wants to see Brexit bill approved without changes - spokesman

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
May's Brexit plan is facing its first major setback, with the House of Lords set to vote later on Wednesday in favour of forcing her to guarantee the future rights of EU nationals living in Britain.
"We would hope to see the bill progress unamended," May's spokesman told reporters.
The government has said it wants to guarantee conditions for EU nationals, but says it will only do so when all other member states agree to a reciprocal arrangement for Britons living abroad.
"The prime minister has been clear on many occasions that it is an important area for us and it is one that she would hope to see dealt with as a priority once the negotiations get underway," he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business