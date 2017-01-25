UK PM May says she will publish 'White Paper' setting out Brexit plan

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 25 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, as described in a speech last week, in a formal 'White Paper' document to allow parliament to scrutinise it.
"I set out that bold plan for a global Britain last week and I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper," May told parliament. "I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper."
White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares