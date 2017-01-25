版本:
UK PM May says she will publish 'White Paper' setting out Brexit plan

LONDON Jan 25 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, as described in a speech last week, in a formal 'White Paper' document to allow parliament to scrutinise it.

"I set out that bold plan for a global Britain last week and I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper," May told parliament. "I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper."

White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
