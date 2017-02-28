Brexit minister urges preparation for deal and no Brexit deal - May's spokesman

LONDON Feb 28 Brexit minister David Davis told Britain's top team of ministers on Tuesday to prepare not only for a negotiated settlement with the European Union but also for the "unlikely scenario" of no Brexit deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

At a regular cabinet meeting of May's top ministers, Davis set out the "scale and complexity" of the work ahead of a government which will soon trigger the formal divorce procedure to leave the EU.

"He then set out the need for the government to support a smooth exit from the EU, and in the full range of policy areas that will be affected and he pointed out .. that we need to prepare not just for a negotiated settlement but also for the unlikely scenario in which no mutually satisfactory agreement can be reached," May's spokesman told reporters.

The spokesman also said that May reiterated her optimism that Britain can win a good deal for the whole of the country at the talks. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)