UK will ensure gets controls on free movement in EU talks - May

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would ensure that it gets controls on free movement from the European Union in negotiations with the bloc following last month's Bexit vote.
"I am very clear that the vote that was taken in this country on 23 June sent a very clear message about immigration - that people want control of free movement from the European Union and that is precisely what we will be doing and ensuring that we get in the negotiations ..," she told parliament.
"I also remain absolutely firm in my belief that we need to bring net migration down to sustainable levels; the government believes that is tens of thousands.
She added: "It will take some time to get there but of course now we have the added aspect of those controls that we can bring in relation to people moving from the European Union."
She also said she would set out Britain's negotiating position over the coming weeks and months. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.