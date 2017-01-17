UK's May says her plans mean Britain cannot remain in EU single market

LONDON Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union
mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she
would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.
"What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single
market," she said in a speech in London, adding that would mean
not leaving the bloc at all.
"Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a
new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That
agreement may take in elements of current single-market
arrangements in certain areas."
