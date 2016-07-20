UK will heed voters on migration, but needs good EU deal - May

LONDON, July 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would heed the message about immigration sent by voters who chose to leave the European Union last month, but Britain also needed to make sure it got a good new deal on trade with the EU.

"What we need to do in negotiating the deal is to ensure that we listen to what people have said about the need for controls on free movement, but we also negotiate the right deal and the best deal of trade in goods and services for the British people," May told parliament.

The EU has required countries outside the bloc, such as Norway, to abide by its freedom of movement principle as a price for having free access to the EU's single market. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)