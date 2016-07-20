UK will heed voters on migration, but needs good EU deal - May

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, July 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would heed the message about immigration sent by voters who chose to leave the European Union last month, but Britain also needed to make sure it got a good new deal on trade with the EU.
"What we need to do in negotiating the deal is to ensure that we listen to what people have said about the need for controls on free movement, but we also negotiate the right deal and the best deal of trade in goods and services for the British people," May told parliament.
The EU has required countries outside the bloc, such as Norway, to abide by its freedom of movement principle as a price for having free access to the EU's single market. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.